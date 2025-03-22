Latest Garrett Crochet Extension News Is Terrible Look For Red Sox
There's an update on the Boston Red Sox's pursuit of an extension with ace Garrett Crochet, and it's not a positive one.
The Red Sox traded four top prospects for Crochet in December. A team doesn't make that move unless they fully intend to keep the player around for a long time, at least through the end of his prime years.
However, the lefty made it clear earlier this spring that if there was no extension by Opening Day, the talks would be tabled until next offseason. And at that time, the price tag could skyrocket if Crochet does what he's capable of, especially based on how well he's pitched this spring.
Crochet dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in his final start of the spring. But shortly after the contest, MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported that sources close to the situation believed Crochet and the Red Sox were unlikely to hammer out a deal before Opening Day.
"A source with knowledge of the talks told MassLive late Friday that a Crochet extension is less than likely before he starts for the Red Sox on Opening Day (Thursday). There is believed to be a large gap between the sides at present," Cotillo wrote. "Crochet acknowledged that reality in a tacit way after his final Grapefruit League start against Pittsburgh."
"I think that right now, we’re just looking forward to getting through the season,” Crochet said.
There's no sugarcoating it: The Red Sox are in for a public relations disaster if Crochet pitches the entire season without an extension. And if the budding superstar winds up leaving Boston after the 2026 season, it will be an enormous indictment on the front office.
Crochet has allowed one run and struck out a ridiculous 30 batters in 15 2/3 innings of work this spring. He looks like a man ready to go out and win a Cy Young Award, and Boston will have to open up their wallets in a major way to keep him around if that happens.
Perhaps desperation will force the Red Sox to get closer to Crochet's desired number in the 11th hour. It just feels inevitable that any number that may seem like an overpay now is bound to be laughable in the event that Crochet throws a full, healthy season.
