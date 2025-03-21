Red Sox Holding Ex-Rookie Of The Year Off Opening Day Roster Despite 0.96 ERA
It's been a long and winding road for one Boston Red Sox pitcher to get back to a big-league mound, and the road continues after spring training.
Michael Fulmer, the 32-year-old right-hander who won the American League Rookie of the Year Award for the Detroit Tigers back in 2016, signed a two-year minor-league contract with the Red Sox last year, knowing he would miss the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Fulmer was in a bit of an odd spot this spring, competing for a potential spot in the bullpen but also being stretched out as a starter. He didn't have an opt-out at the end of spring, like many Red Sox veteran pitchers did, so the team had more flexibility to keep him in the organization even if they didn't feel he was ready to pitch in the majors.
On Friday, the Red Sox used that flexibility. They informed Fulmer he will be optioned to Triple-A to begin the season, according to a report from Rob Bradford of WEEI.
It's a tough break for Fulmer from a performance standpoint, because he could have hardly been better during his outings this spring. He allowed just one earned run, a solo homer, during 9 1/3 innings of work, good for a 0.96 ERA. He struck out nine, allowed nine hits, and walked three.
Fulmer had an excellent three-year stretch in Detroit from 2016 to 2018, but his first Tommy John in 2019 derailed his career as a starter. He bounced back as a reliever, posting a 3.55 ERA as a reliever from 2021 to 2023 with the Tigers, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs.
The Red Sox's most realistic hope is likely that can return to being that productive middle-reliever, and that's also where they need the most help heading into the season. Even after a trio of injuries during spring training, the starting rotation looks strong.
If Fulmer impresses in Worcester, don't be surprised to see him get the call to the big-league roster early in the year.
