Latest Red Sox Mock Trade Cuts Ties With All-Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have been at the center of a lot of trade rumors over the last few months. They made a huge deal to acquire Garrett Crochet in the offseason before swinging some trades at the trade deadline to bolster their roster.
In the offseason, the Red Sox could be even more active, with All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran being the team's top trade chip.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send Duran and Masataka Yoshida to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Jeremiah Estrada and top prospect Ethan Salas.
Red Sox could finally trade Jarren Duran to the Padres this winter
"It just plain feels like Boston has to trade an outfielder this winter, lest they head into 2026 with an awkward surplus with Duran next to Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela," Rymer wrote. "Duran is the most logical candidate to go, as he's the oldest (29) and least controllable (through 2028) of the four. He also didn't buy himself much goodwill in the Wild Card Series, where he went 1-for-11 with a crucial drop in the outfield.
"Since all signs point to the Padres badly wanting Duran, the idea behind this proposal would be for Boston to leverage their desperation by getting them to also take Yoshida, who is owed a $18.6 million salary in 2026 and 2027. It wouldn't be a pure salary dump, though. Duran has enough value for the Red Sox to demand something in exchange. In this case: an immediately usable reliever and a lottery ticket prospect."
Duran was closely connected to the Padres at the trade deadline this season, but a deal never came to fruition.
For the Red Sox, this deal seems to make sense. Estrada would be a huge addition to their bullpen, likely working as a setup man for Aroldis Chapman. Adding Salas would be a huge boost to their farm system, too. There's a chance the Red Sox would want another prospect in this deal, but getting off Yoshida's salary would be worth the minimal prospect haul. This allows the Red Sox to spend more money to retain Alex Bregman.
For the Padres, it would make plenty of sense to add two stars to their offense. Yoshida and Duran would slot into the lineup as everyday stars in San Diego, further helping the team close the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
More MLB: Red Sox Called Landing Spot For $158 Million Ace In Free Agency