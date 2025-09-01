Lucas Giolito Opens Up On Red Sox Fans, Fenway Park Experience
The Boston Red Sox’s front office is looking great nowadays.
For years, the Red Sox have been bashed left and right for a lack of spending and struggles on the field. Boston hasn’t made the playoffs since 2021 and has had two last-place finishes in the American League East. The Red Sox's best season since 2021 -- before 2025 -- was last year when the club finished with an 81-81 record.
That trend looks like it’s going to end in just a few weeks, though. Boston is 76-62 after taking down the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon, thanks to another dominant outing from Lucas Giolito.
Giolito has not just been good for the Red Sox lately, he’s been phenomenal. Over his last seven starts, Giolito has logged a 2.72 ERA and a 33-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 43 2/3 innings pitched. Giolito went 4-0 over that span and the team overall has gone 6-1 in his last seven starts.
Giolito was the big-name free agent signing for the Red Sox ahead of the 2024 season, but an injury ended his season before it began. Boston lost Giolito for the year and then he picked up his option for the 2025 season.
Boston has got to be thankful that he did. Giolito has a 3.38 ERA overall this year in 22 starts and has made the front office look like geniuses.
Over the next few weeks, one thing to watch will be his innings count. Right now he’s at 125 1/3 innings pitched. If he stays under 140 innings pitched, the Red Sox will have a $14 million club option for 2026. If he goes over, that turns to a $19 million mutual option.
Lucas Giolito speaks about his time with the Red Sox
It would be great to keep him around. That's especially the case because he says all of the right things as well. After his start on Sunday, he talked about how much he loves Boston and how he's having the most fun of his career in the big leagues right now on NESN's postgame broadcast.
"The magic of Fenway, man," Giolito said when asked about pitching in Boston. "Especially with where we're at, in a playoff race. This is the most fun I've ever had playing baseball in the MLB. Every single game matters. The fans show out. Whether it's a day game, night game, mid-week, weekend, they're here and they're on their feet in the big situation. They're locked in on the game. We can feel that energy as players and it just makes it really special."
Giolito loves Boston and the city has loved him right back. Now the question is, will he be back next year?
