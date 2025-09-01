Reports: Red Sox Decided Against Sept. 1 Kristian Campbell Promotion
It's one of the more intriguing times of the Major League Baseball calendar.
This is because rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1st.
"Roster limits," MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo said. "Teams have been at the new normal 26-man levels all season. Come Sept. 1, through the rest of the season, active rosters will expand again to cover 28 players, no more, no less. Teams can carry 14 pitchers at most, too, to cut down on the endless parade of bullpen arms that often made September games a slog."
We should see the Red Sox take advantage of this roster flexibility rather quickly. Right now we don't know exactly who the Red Sox will promote, but we do know who they won't. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith reported that Kristian Campbell won't be promoted on Sept. 1st.
"Kristian Campbell will not be promoted by the Red Sox as a Sept. 1 call-up, according to two sources," Smith said. "That doesn’t mean he won’t be promoted at some point in September as one of the extra two on the roster but not right now"
Campbell was red-hot out of the gate for the Red Sox but cooled off and hasn't been in a big league game since June 18th. Campbell has been working on things down with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and has been good. In 56 games, Campbell is slashing .264/.378/.413 with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, three stolen bases, eight doubles, one triple, and 38 runs scored.
Campbell has seen time in the outfield, at second base, and at first base down in Worcester. Even if he doesn't get called up on Monday, because he's on the 40-man roster he will be eligible for the playoff roster.
Could Kristian Campbell be on the Red Sox's playoff roster?
"In a typical season, any player who is on the 40-man roster or 60-day injured list as of 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31 is eligible for the postseason," per league rules. "Those on the restricted list at that point are also eligible if they haven't been suspended for performance-enhancing drugs during that season. (All players who have served a suspension for PEDs in a given season are ineligible for postseason play that year.)
"A player who doesn't meet said criteria for postseason eligibility can still be added to a team's roster in the postseason via petition to the Commissioner's Office if the player was in the organization on Aug. 31 and is replacing someone who is on the injured list and has served the minimum amount of time required for activation."
