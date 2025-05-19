Marcelo Mayer To Red Sox? Alex Cora Isn't Making Guarantees
The Boston Red Sox are going to have some decisions on their hands soon.
Recently, Kristian Campbell started taking repetitions at first base in the wake of Rafael Devers making it known that he didn’t want to switch positions from designated hitter to first base.
With Campbell taking reps at first base, it has unsurprisingly led to some buzz about the possibility of Marcelo Mayer coming up to the big leagues. Campbell moving to first would open up second base and that’s where the noise has come from. Mayer has gotten some reps at second base in the minors. But, will it actually happen?
Red Sox manager Alex Cora made it known that fans shouldn't jump to any conclusions yet, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Campbell, who has started 35 of Boston’s first 47 games at second base (as well as four in center field and one in left), has been doing drills and taking grounders at first — a position totally unfamiliar to him — before the last three games at Fenway Park," Cotillo shared. "On Sunday morning, despite being out of the lineup against the Braves, the 22-year-old was on the infield dirt pregame, practicing picks at first off the fungo bat of infield coach José Flores. Meanwhile, for Triple-A Worcester, Mayer, a natural shortstop, was at second base for the second time in three days (and just the seventh game all season). Yet Cora warned not to draw any conclusions just yet.
"'It’s not easy,' Cora said. 'We’re taking a chance here. All this talk about, ‘This guy can play first,’ and this and that, I can give you five examples why it didn’t work the last five years. It’s not just, ‘Plug a guy over there, here we go, let’s see what happens...' We’ll get there when we get there. This is not a commitment. This is introducing the position to the kid. We believe that athletic-wise, he can do it but there’s more than just standing there and catching the throws.'"
There you have it. There's no reason to get ahead of ourselves, yet,
