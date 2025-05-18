Red Sox Insider Guesses Marcelo Mayer Or Roman Anthony Is Coming
The Boston Red Sox had another tough day on Sunday and lost against the Atlanta Braves, 10-4.
Now, the Red Sox have a 23-25 record and are heading into one of the toughest matchups of the season so far against the New York Mets. It's been a tough week for Boston and even before Sunday's tilt that was the case. Because of that, there's obviously been a lot of buzz about the possibility of Boston bringing up either Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer.
On Sunday morning, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam shared a column and in it he shared that his "guess" is that either Anthony or Mayer are promoted "no later than early June" but not both at the same time.
"If I had to guess, I’d bet that either Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer — but unlikely both — will be moved to the big leagues no later than early June," McAdam said. "As has been noted before, sometimes teams promote top prospects to infuse a slumping team with some much-needed energy. The arrival of a hugely talented young player (or two) can shake the cobwebs from an underachieving team.
"And while there might be some benefit from that, there’s also some risk. Such a scenario can place an unfair burden on a rookie."
The Red Sox are 4-6 over his last 10 games and have lost five of their last six games. Mayer and Anthony both have sky-expectations. It would be a lot of pressure for anyone to come in and try to right the ship. The buzz is growing to a massive level. Recently, Mayer has gotten a lot of noise with Kristian Campbell starting to take reps at first base. If he were to move to first base, it seems like that could open the door for Mayer in the short term.
Anthony doesn't have as clear of a path to the majors right now.
What will Boston do?
More MLB: Alex Bregman Made Red Sox's Thoughts On Rafael Devers Clear