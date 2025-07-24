Marcelo Mayer Update: Red Sox Holding Breath For Rookie
The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Wednesday but it did cost the club.
Rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer was forced out of the contest early due to a wrist injury. Initially, the Red Sox announced the reason for Mayer coming out of the game was right wrist discomfort, per the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"Marcelo Mayer update: He exited with right wrist discomfort, the Red Sox say," Healey said.
Healey provded an update after the game and shared that the young infielder was seen wearing a splint and that he will undergo an MRI on the wrist.
"Marcelo Mayer will get an MRI on his right wrist, he said late Wednesday night, after suffering a potential injury during the Red Sox’ 9-8, 11-inning win over the Phillies," Healey said. "Wearing a brace, Mayer described feeling 'a tight grab' on a swing during his second at-bat, a walk in the fifth inning.
"'I knew I really couldn’t do anything after that, so I just called it,' he said. Mayer missed time in the minors in 2022 because of a right wrist issue. He said he wasn’t sure how to compare this to that because it was 'so long ago.'"
Boston earned a much-needed win, but losing Mayer would be pretty tough at this point in the season, even with Alex Bregman recently returning to the fold. if Mayer were to miss an extended period, an easy option would be to bring back up David Hamilton. If not him, Vaughn Grissom is still down in the minors for Boston.