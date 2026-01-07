Red Sox Details Emerge On Reported Alex Bregman Offer

There have been numerous reports out there swirling around about the Boston Red Sox and third baseman Alex Bregman over the last few weeks. On Wednesday, a positive one dropped for Red Sox fans.

Buster Olney of ESPN has been all over the news around Boston and Bregman. He reported that there was an "aggressive" offer on the table for the third baseman and noted the team has "signaled a willingness" to go to a level potentially in the neighborhood of the Detroit Tigers' offer of $171.5 million over six years from last offseason. Outside of Olney, there hasn't been much out there by way of an offer. FanSided's Robert Murray even noted that he hadn't been able to confirm the report earlier in the week. He didn't deny the report, but said he couldn't find confirmation.

On Wednesday, Red Sox insider Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic confirmed that Boston has in fact made what it believes to be a "competitive" offer to the third baseman.

The Red Sox reportedly have an offer out

"With pitchers and catchers reporting in just over a month, the Boston Red Sox have made what they feel is a competitive offer to free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, a league source confirmed," McCaffrey wrote. "Now they’ll wait to see if Bregman agrees. The source, who’s familiar with the Bregman negotiations, confirmed an ESPN report that the Red Sox’s offer was 'aggressive.'

"The details of the offer are still unknown, but Bregman is thought to be seeking a six-year deal...Last season, the Red Sox were insistent, according to a league source, in not surpassing a four-year deal for Bregman. Perhaps that thinking has changed, knowing Bregman’s current terms and having seen his enormous impact on the club throughout 2025, particularly on its young stars Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer...Bregman has control here, given the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers are all in the mix for his services, though Boston has long been the favorite to re-sign him."

If you're a Red Sox fan, this should be considered good news. Obviously, it's not a signed and delivered deal, yet. But this is one of the prominent insiders for the organization saying an offer is out there.

While this exact offer is unknown, hearing about a "competitive" offer is positive after missing on Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber. Boston arguably is one piece away. If you plug Bregman in at third base, the perception quickly shifts around the team. Willson Contreras at first base, Marcelo Mayer at second base, Trevor Story at shortstop, and Bregman at third base would be a strong infield. The Red Sox already have one of the best outfields in baseball and the rotation is high-powered. If the Red Sox get Bregman, this team arguably is the top team in the American League on paper.

An offer is out there, now it's time to get it over the finish line.

