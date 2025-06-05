MLB Insider Reveals Red Sox Plans For Trade Deadline, Jarren Duran
Are the Boston Red Sox going to become sellers this July?
That would be a sad outcome for a team that entered the 2025 season with World Series buzz, but it’s been a disappointing year so far for Alex Cora’s ball club.
Entering Thursday, the Red Sox were 30-34, nine games back of the American League East-leading New York Yankees.
According to New York Post’s Jon Heyman, who appeared on MLB Central, Boston doesn’t know yet what’ll do at the deadline.
“They haven't decided yet,” Heyman said.
“(They are) another team that certainly does not want to sell. Big market team. Should be better than this. I believe in Alex Cora, but it's a very young team (with) a lot of rookies. Three different rookies have started at cleanup, but they definitely also have some pieces if they do decide (to sell). Jarren Duran is a guy who will be very, very sought after (with his) .743 OPS.”
“As The Athletic reported, San Diego maintains interest in Duran,” Heyman continued.
“They've had an interest for over a year now … one issue is that Fenway is … (a) great Park for him. May not be quite the same player if he does go to Petco, but there would be big interest in Jarren Duran if they do decide to sell.”
In addition to Duran, Heyman also mentioned two Red Sox pitchers as potential trade chips.
“Walker Buehler, a guy who … closed out the World Series … very solid pitcher on a one-year deal … another guy on a one-year deal, Aroldis Chapman, (is) having a big year … he’s hit 103 miles per hour.”
“They've got some pieces … but as I said, even a few games under, they do not want to sell.”
The Red Sox still have some time in June to turn the season around. A successful month could lift morale and convince Boston’s front office that selling is completely off the table.
Ceddanne Rafaela powered the club to a dramatic, walk-off victory on Wednesday night, and maybe it’s a sign of things to come this month for the Red Sox.
