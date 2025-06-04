Respected Broadcaster Rips Red Sox Starting Pitcher For Happily Losing
The Boston Red Sox aren’t doing the little things to win games, and it’s beginning to feel like they don’t know how to.
After another frustrating one-run loss on Tuesday night, Boston fell to 29-34 on the season, 10 games back of the New York Yankees in the division.
The Red Sox continue to be plagued by a complete lack of timely hitting and an unfortunate taste for committing errors. Boston made three errors on Tuesday, bringing the team’s total to an American League-leading 53 in 2025.
Following the performance, a dejected Alex Cora told reporters that his team simply isn’t getting better. Cora seemed at a loss for words, and Red Sox fans feel similarly.
As Sox Nation sat back and reflected on the bad vibes, NESN’s Lou Merloni offered a nuanced take on how Boston’s struggles reflect a greater issue with the new generation of Major League players.
“Guys used to come up and learned how to play winning baseball in the minors,” Merloni posted to X late on Tuesday night following Boston’s loss.
“I don't think they do as much. They get rushed thru and focus on individual achievement.”
Merloni then used Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello as an example, saying that Bello was happy in the dugout on Tuesday following his season-long six-inning outing, despite his team losing the game.
“Case in point,” Merloni wrote. “Bello over joyed in the dugout for going 6 innings. Meanwhile he's losing 3-1.”
In essence, Merloni was saying that Bello's body language revealed that his individual performance meant more to him than winning, a misguided mindset that Merloni believes characterizes a lot of young players in MLB today.
“When your position player group is 75% Rookies or 2nd yr players, you see it more than most teams,” Merloni clarified in another post, acknowledging a league-wide issue that is heavily affecting the Red Sox due to their youth.
Merloni was on point with this take.
There’s a sense of naive entitlement with this Red Sox team that stems from the club knowing how talented it is while simultaneously being ignorant of the fact that talent alone gets you nothing in pro sports. As such, there's a lack of humility and pride in Boston's clubhouse ... the type of humility and pride associated with turning a routine double play or hitting the cutoff man.
The 2025 Red Sox completely lack those qualities, and there’s no solution in sight.
