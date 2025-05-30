MLB Writer Explains Why Red Sox Won't Fire Alex Cora Despite 'Palpable Anger'
The 2025 Boston Red Sox have underperformed, and a crucial reason is Alex Cora's sub-optimal job as manager.
Cora is a good manager who's having an off year, for whatever reason. He didn't handle the Rafael Devers position drama (parts one and two) with clarity and purpose. His approach to Kristian Campbell's development has been confusing. And the Red Sox are losing far more than their roster says they should.
Boston's passionate fanbase has been villainizing Cora for weeks on social media, most of which is nonsense, of course, but it does reflect the consensus that Cora hasn't been at his best. As a manager, it's nearly impossible to avoid blame when your highly talented roster keeps losing games.
But how real and consequential are Cora's struggles really, in the sense that they could jeopardize his job?
Is Boston's ownership even remotely considering firing Cora?
These are questions that Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer was thinking about on Friday when he wrote the following assertion about Cora and Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow:
“There is palpable anger at Breslow and Cora on social media, but it's hard to imagine either ending up on owner John Henry's chopping block."
“The latter is on a pricey extension through 2027, and it would be stunning if the organization admitted defeat on the former just two years after hiring him.”
There you have it: Cora is safe.
The Red Sox were 27-31 entering Friday. The season is 36 percent complete, and Boston has been a disappointment.
If that's still the case come August, Rymer might be willing to change his tune on Cora.
