MLB Writer Says Red Sox Might Trade Superstar: 'Relationship Feels Broken'
Could the Boston Red Sox rip the Band-Aid off in the near future and cut ties with one of their biggest stars?
The 2025 season has been a rollercoaster for the Red Sox, especially when it comes to roster management.
Troubles in that regard began early in the season when Rafael Devers pushed back against moving to designated hitter.
The situation reared its ugly head again when Devers also rebuffed suggestions to transition to first base, a move many saw as best for the club.
These refusals have branded Devers as star at odds with the organization’s vision, leading to speculation that Boston might consider drastic measures this offseason.
Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer recently weighed in on the situation, suggesting that a trade could be on the horizon.
“One thing Boston could do this winter is pursue what would perhaps be a mutual parting of ways with Devers,” Rymer wrote on Friday.
“The relationship between him and the club feels broken, yet you have to hand it to him for keeping his value up with a .932 OPS and 12 homers. Especially if a team was willing to play him at third base, the Red Sox could conceivably find a taker for the 28-year-old and the $254.5 million he will be owed through 2033.”
At 28, Devers is still in his prime, which would make him an attractive asset for teams willing to overlook his defensive shortcomings or the hefty contract that runs through 2033.
A Devers trade could allow Boston to acquire young talent or pitching, addressing critical needs.
However, trading Devers could also backfire. He’s a fan favorite and a proven performer in a lineup that has struggled for consistency recently. Moving him could alienate the fanbase and make an underperforming offense even worse.
The drama surrounding Devers’s refusal to adapt to new roles has undoubtedly strained his relationship with the organization. While his bat keeps him valuable, the Red Sox must decide if the rift is irreparable. If they believe a fresh start benefits both parties, this offseason could mark the end of Devers’s tenure in Boston—a move that actually wouldn’t surprise anyone at this point.
