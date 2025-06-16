New Report Claims Rafael Devers Requested Trade From Red Sox In Spring Training
The more hours that have passed since the Rafael Devers blockbuster, the more confusing the whole situation has become.
On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox traded Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package involving an injured reliever, a starter they sent to Triple-A, and two non-top 100 prospects. They didn't make the trade because they wanted those four players--they did it because the relationship with Devers, their franchise player, had fractured beyond repair.
MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported Sunday that Devers had not requested a trade, and the publication reported in March that Devers considered doing so during spring training, but ultimately decided against it.
However, a different report claims Devers did at one point ask out.
On Monday, Julian McWilliams of CBS Sports reported that Devers did request a trade during spring training, as the aftermath of Boston signing fellow third baseman Alex Bregman was unfolding.
"According to a source familiar with the situation, Devers was asked to take grounders at both third and first base in spring training. He declined -- and instead asked for a trade," McWilliams wrote. "That request set the wheels in motion for what became a growing divide between the Sox's best player and the front office, led by chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow."
McWilliams also reported that the aftermath of Devers' comments about Breslow in May after the CBO asked him if he would be willing to move to first base in light of Triston Casas' injury deepened the rift between player and organization.
"Suddenly, the once smiley and happy Devers became a black cloud in the clubhouse, and some within the organization wanted him gone," McWilliams wrote.
Even if there weren't somewhat conflicting reports out there, we might never be fully satisfied with the explanation for why this happened. Breslow and Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy will speak on Monday, but it's highly doubtful they'll be able to placate the fan base.
This was a total shocker, and it's one that the Red Sox will have to answer for over many years to come.
More MLB: Red Sox's Reason For Bombshell Rafael Devers-Giants Trade Revealed