One Rumored Trade Red Sox Should Avoid At All Costs
The Boston Red Sox have been the subject of plenty of noise as the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline has inched closer and closer.
Boston is the hottest team in baseball with 10 straight wins and a 53-45 record. The Red Sox have flipped the narrative and now it doesn't seem like there's any reason to sell off any pieces at all this summer. ESPN's Jeff Passan weighed in on the club and even said that no one is going anywhere -- like Alex Bregman or Aroldis Chapman -- and that Boston is a contender.
As the deadline has gotten closer, the Red Sox have been linked to plenty of noise starting with the outfield. There's no doubt that there's a lot of talent in the outfield right now and not enough space to go around. This has led to buzz around both Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran.
While this is all the game, Boston should avoid flipping Duran. He's an engine who makes this offense go. When he's at his best, he's an on-base machine and the second he gets on base he's a threat to move up a bag at all points, even if that means stealing home.
He isn't having the same exact year as 2024, but he is still dynamic. Duran is slashing .258/.318/.431 with eight homers, 50 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 25 doubles, and 10 triples in 97 games played. It's easy to look at his numbers and think he's taken a step back, but that's because he had an MVP-level year last year with 8.7 wins above replacement. Duran is at 2.2 wins above replacement right now and very well could be a 4-win player or maybe more depending on how the second half goes. That's All-Star level and he's under team control for years to come.
There's no reason to just flip him for anything.