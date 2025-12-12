What Red Sox Want For Jarren Duran Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most talked-about teams in baseball this offseason, but things have somewhat quieted on the trade front this week.

Before the winter meetings, there was plenty of chatter about the idea of the club trading guys like Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu. Plus, the Red Sox made two different moves while bringing Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo to town. Throughout the winter meetings, the conversation shifted fully to the free agent market around Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Alex Bregman. Boston missed on Alonso and Schwarber, while Bregman is still available.

While the focus is on free agency, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden brought the trade noise back up on Thursday by saying Boston will trade Duran if they get the "right" corner infielder or starting pitcher.

The Red Sox have other issues to deal with

"Big name buzz," Bowden wrote. "Takeaway: Big names are being tossed around in trade discussions more than usual. There were a lot of big names being talked about in trades at the meetings. Here’s just some of the rumblings...The Cardinals will move Brendan Donovan, the Giants will listen on Bryce Eldridge, the Padres are shopping Jake Cronenworth and Nick Pivetta, the Astros are trying to move Christian Walker and Jake Meyers, the Royals will move a starter for a power-hitting left fielder and the Red Sox will trade Jarren Duran if they get the right corner infielder or starting pitcher.

"You get the point, a lot of big names are being discussed which could lead to some huge deals between now and spring training."

It's intriguing to hear an insider like Bowden saying the "right" corner infielder or starting pitcher would get a deal done, but the team arguably has other work to do.

This idea seemed a bit more plausible before the winter meetings came and went. Now, the Red Sox still have a surplus of talented outfielders. A trade makes sense in the right situation, but Boston has other pressing concerns right now. A reunion with Bregman should be priority No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, etc. Boston already has landed two starting pitchers this offseason in Gray and Oviedo, so a trade for a hurler isn't as necessary, especially when Duran has a few years of control still left.

Duran is just 29 years old and won't be a free agent until 2029. Sure, if some massive deal comes around, consider it. If someone like Tarik Skubal or maybe Freddy Peralta is available, maybe consider a package then. But the idea of an outfielder trade isn't as pressing anymore. Plus, reports surfaced from ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel that Boston is viewing Duran as a "seven-win player" in trade discussions. Clearly, Boston thinks highly of Duran, as it should.

Boston added pitching through the trade market. Now the club needs to really get aggressive in free agency, more than anything else.

