Outlandish Red Sox Trade Buzz Suggests Fit Between Mariners, $120M Superstar
Given what the Boston Red Sox have already done in 2025, it's hard to call any trade rumor "ridiculous" anymore.
The Red Sox gave a lot of ammo to trade opportunists when they moved Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Devers was under contract for 8 1/2 more seasons, so anyone who could conceivably gone after 2025 is now fair game in the eyes of most.
Still, the idea that the Red Sox could trade Alex Bregman barely five months after signing him would be hard to fathom. Bregman and agent Scott Boras seem more than amenable to an extension, so trading the superstar third baseman would essentially be an admission that the Red Sox are back to operating like a small-market franchise.
Still, with the Red Sox at .500 entering play on Sunday, the trade rumors will continue to swirl. But one baseball writer recently proposed a potential package that is too outlandish to ignore.
Earlier this week, Levi Coovert of FanSided suggested that Boston could ship Bregman to the Seattle Mariners for catching prospect Harry Ford and pitching prospects Ryan Sloan and Logan Evans, MLB Pipeline's number-five, nine, and 10 Mariners prospects in the updated rankings.
"In this scenario, the Red Sox would receive two MLB Pipeline top-100 prospects in Ford and Sloan. It's possible Boston would want three pitchers, but with Ford playing out of this world in Triple-A Tacoma, he would be an enticing trade chip," Coovert wrote.
"Yes, the Red Sox have a solid young catcher already in Carlos Narváez. But having two good catchers is better than one, and Ford could also provide versatility in the outfiield. The Red Sox would also get Sloan and Evans, two of the Mariners top three pitching prospects. Evans has already had a taste of the big leagues, and looked good. Boston needs more pitching, both now and in the future."
Sure, the Red Sox got prospects for Devers, but that deal was mostly about offloading a "bad" contract and getting a player who wasn't creating a positive culture out of the locker room. Trading Bregman for top prospects, less than a year after trading the Red Sox's own top prospects for Garrett Crochet, would be an unbelievably bad look.
Again, it's simply not good practice anymore to call any Red Sox trade rumor impossible. But on the spectrum of far-fetchedness, this one feels particularly high.