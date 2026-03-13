Alex Cora's Account of Superstar's Departure Will Torment Red Sox Fans
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The Boston Red Sox made no secret about their desire to keep superstar Alex Bregman in free agency this winter.
Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, which was the biggest gut punch of the offseason for most fans. The Red Sox pivoted to signing free-agent pitcher Ranger Suárez for $130 million less than a week later, then traded for ex-Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin to take over Bregman's spot.
Though the wound isn't all that fresh anymore, manager Alex Cora had a revelation on Friday about Bregman's departure that won't leave many Red Sox fans feeling any better.
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How Cora, Red Sox received news of Bregman leaving
News of Bregman's decision to join the Cubs broke on Feb. 10, the same day the Red Sox held their annual "Fenway Fest" gathering for members of the organization, fans, and media.
Cora revealed during his Friday appearance on "Foul Territory" that most of the team was still together when they learned of Bregman's decision. And the decision, according to Cora, caught plenty by surprise.
"That Saturday in Boston, it was a tough one.," Cora said. "I thought he was going to come back. At one point, between Friday and Saturday, I was like, 'Okay, this is gonna happen.'
"And then we were at a bowling event as a team, because it was fan fest, and then all of a sudden, everything came out, and bro, like, everybody left the building," Cora added with a rueful smile.
There could probably be television drama episodes about the Red Sox's negotiations with Bregman, which seemed to sour the three-time All-Star on the prospect of returning to Boston, though the specifics have been widely debated.
But to know that the Red Sox's skipper genuinely thought Bregman was coming back will surely be anger fuel for the portion of the fan base that was already riled up.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox have Durbin and Suárez now, and only time will tell whether that was a positive trade-off.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org