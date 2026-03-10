Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Earns Alex Bregman’s Stamp of Approval

The Boston Red Sox have a star on their hands, to say the least, in Roman Anthony.

Anthony is just 21 years old and already has taken the baseball world by storm. In 2025, he made his big league debut and appeared in 71 games. He looked like a superstar and slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers and 32 RBIs to go along with 18 doubles. On top of that, Anthony also has been electric for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic so far, including a long homer against Team Mexico on Monday.

If that's not enough to get you fired about the young slugger, then his former teammate, Alex Bregman's comments will.

The young Red Sox slugger is going to have a big year

"Roman's like a brother to me," Bregman said. "I loved playing with him last year. He is hands down going to be a superstar in this game. Offensively, it's electric. It's power from line-to-line. The plate discipline is crazy. He's a really good defender as well. He runs the bases well. He's a smart player. He's not afraid to fail and that's difficult for a lot of young players in this game. He's not scared, he's ready to get after it and be one of the best players in the game for a long time."

Bregman is a superstar in his own right. He has seen a bit of everything throughout his 10-year big league career, including two World Series wins with the Houston Astros. It's unfortunate that the two aren't teammates any longer in Boston, but comments like these really show that it's not just media hype around Anthony, or anything like that. His peers, and fellow superstars around the league, view him in that way. If Anthony is able to live up to his lofty potential, he could very well end up being the next homegrown superstar for the organization in the same conversation as guys like Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts and the list goes on.

It's certainly going to be a fun season for Boston and it arguably starts with Anthony. That's a lot of pressure to put on a young guy, but the hype is off the charts.