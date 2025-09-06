Padres $13 Million Star Could Be Next Domino For Red Sox
The 2025 Major League Baseball regular season is winding down and no matter what happens in the playoffs, it's starting to become obvious what the Boston Red Sox's first two moves should be this offseason.
First and foremost, the Red Sox should find a way to keep Alex Bregman around. That much is obvious and has been discussed a lot. That chatter also isn't going away anytime. He's a special player that makes Boston better.
After that, the Red Sox are going to need to add some more pitching. This year, Boston entered the season with seemingly too much depth. Boston traded Quinn Priester away and eventually cut ties with Sean Newcomb. But, injuries have decimated the rotation this year. Tanner Houck is done for the year and Kutter Crawford never was able to make a start. Richard Fitts is also injured.
Boston's rotation is down to Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and rookie Payton Tolle right now with Dustin May expected to re-join the starting rotation as well. May was used out of the bullpen throughout the week, though, and will be a free agent after the season. If Giolito reaches 140 innings pitched, there's a good chance that he becomes a free agent as well. Boston is going to have questions to address and that's why they should add a pitcher quickly.
Could the Boston Red Sox make a move this winter?
One name that has been mentioned since last offseason and continues to be the case is San Diego Padres start Dylan Cease. He's been in trade rumors linked to Boston over the last year and that trend continued around the trade deadline this summer. He's going to be a free agent this winter with his one-year, $13.75 million deal expiring and unsurprisingly, the New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned Boston among the top fits for him.
"Huge talent and almost unmatched durability, but fastball command undermining him lately," Heyman said of Cease. "(Philadelphia Phillies), (Atlanta Braves), Red Sox, (Texas Rangers), (Detroit Tigers), (Baltimore Orioles)."
Adding a guy like Cease would help to solve the pitching depth questions. The Red Sox should get some of these injured guys back next year, plus Kyle Harrison could play a role. But, questions are coming for the rotation nonetheless.
More MLB: Red Sox’s $130M Star Needs ‘Miracle’ To Play In Regular Season