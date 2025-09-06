Red Sox’s $130M Star Needs ‘Miracle’ To Play In Regular Season
The Boston Red Sox are missing Roman Anthony and it’s going to be a while before the club gets him back.
By now, you’ve probably heard about this. He’s dealing with an oblique injury and manager Alex Cora said that although there isn’t a firm timeline for his recovery, injuries like this typically take four-to-six weeks to heal. On top of this, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared that it would be a "miracle" if Anthony was able to return before the regular season comes to an end on September 28th.
"It would be a miracle for the Red Sox to get Roman Anthony back by the end of the regular season, which concludes on September 28," Cotillo said. "But another starting outfielder is still on track to return to the roster.
The Boston Red Sox seemingly need a miracle right now
"Right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who has been sidelined since August 18 with a right calf strain, stayed back in Boston and didn’t travel with the team out west. He’ll try to run on his injured leg Saturday at Fenway Park in hopes he can ramp up quickly."
This isn't overtly surprising, but it still isn't great. The dust is still settling on the Red Sox losing Anthony for the time being. He played on Tuesday and the Red Sox won, but Boston has dropped two straight since the news of the young infielder broke. At the end of the day, the Red Sox barring a seismic collapse will likely end up being in the playoffs. if things go well, maybe we could even see Anthony at some point in the playoffs if Boston was able to make it far enough. But, this injury does hurt and each time more information comes out, it takes away the little bit of hope that the young slugger could be back sooner than later.
But, the Red Sox have 20 games left in the regular season. They are in the hunt for a Wild Card spot as well as potentially the top spot in the AL East. There's some sadness out there right now, but this team can do something special this season regardless. Plus, on the bright side, Boston inked Anthony to a long-term, eight-year, $130 million deal earlier in the season. That's still pretty positive.
