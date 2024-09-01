Pair Of Red Sox Minor-Leaguers Reportedly Joining Team As Rosters Expand
The Red Sox have kept their decisions regarding September call-ups close to the vest this season, but it appears the wait is all but over.
On September 1, Major League Baseball allows teams to expand their big-league rosters to 28 players instead of 26, enabling a bit of flexibility and depth for a tough stretch run. The Red Sox, who have looked tired and sluggish all second half, could certainly use some fresh bodies.
The Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have confirmed at various points that they would be recalling one position player and one pitcher, without mentioning any specific names when asked by reporters. Those players appear to have been identified.
According to Chris Henrique of Beyond The Monster, infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez traveled to Detroit on Saturday afternoon to join the active roster. Valdez has spent the entire season bouncing up and down between the Red Sox and Triple-A after starting on Opening Day at second base.
Meanwhile, Christoper Smith of MassLive reported that right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart was also on his way to Detroit. Shugart made his major-league debut for the Red Sox in their series in Baltimore earlier in August after over six years in the Boston system.
Though the moves were not announced ahead of the Red Sox's Saturday tilt with the Detroit Tigers, it seems all but confirmed that Valdez and Shugart will be Boston's extra roster additions. Smith reported on X that Valdez, specifically, was a September call-up.
Valdez, 25, was acquired along with Wilyer Abreu in 2022 in the trade that sent Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros. He has a .682 OPS and six home runs in 60 big-league games this season, but has struggled mightily at second base. He has also played some left field in Triple-A.
Shugart, 27, threw just 2 2/3 innings in his first big-league call-up, all in one game against the Orioles. He allowed one run and picked up his first two career strikeouts. In Worcester this season, he has a 4.55 ERA, but has not allowed a run in 5 1/3 innings since returning to the minors.
If the Red Sox are going to make a last-second push to make the playoffs, they'll need all hands on deck. That now includes Valdez and Shugart, who both may find themselves at the center of attention in key moments down the stretch.
