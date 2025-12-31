Alex Bregman Fuels Red Sox Rumors With Connelly Early

Boston Red Sox fans have been loud this offseason.

This shouldn't surprise anyone. The Red Sox fanbase is one of the more passionate -- and loud -- ones out there across Major League Baseball. That's especially the case with Boston wins. The Red Sox won 89 games in 2025 and looked like a legit contender, even after trading Rafael Devers away. One of the biggest reasons for this was the signing of Alex Bregman. Now, of course, there were other big contributions throughout the roster, like Garrett Crochet. But Bregman came over in free agency and was what the club hoped for. Bregman was good on the field and good in the clubhouse.

He's a free agent after opting out of his deal with the organization and ever since the vast majority of the noise around the organization has been whether the club could get a deal done to keep him in town. On Tuesday, he sparked the fanbase's curiosity a bit. Bregman's Instagram page has been under a microscope all offseason as he has changed his profile photo to pictures with -- and without -- Red Sox gear.

On Tuesday night, he shared an Instagram story that featured Red Sox teammate Connelly Early. Unsurprisingly, that caught the fans' attention.

WHATEVER YOU GOTTA DO CONNELLY EARLY, KEEP ALEX BREGMAN WITH YOU pic.twitter.com/20WnvXJ2Fx — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) December 31, 2025

Connelly Early on Bregmans story. Please mean something pic.twitter.com/rz2ubni3gX — MASSHOLE (@nipsandkeno) December 31, 2025

Connelly Early the world is staring at you https://t.co/qCS0ZeFUwl — Justin (@JustinMLB) December 31, 2025

Bring him back to Boston Plz https://t.co/vo2gGVXnLg — 👑Romy👑 (@RomyIsKing) December 31, 2025

BREGGY YOU WANNA BE A RED SOX FOR THE REST OF YOUR CAREER SOOOOOOO BAD https://t.co/ixO6sN06pi pic.twitter.com/Vn6CGJ44pb — maria (@goldgloveceddy) December 31, 2025

This could mean nothing…but it could also mean everything https://t.co/RH1PCiHOXA — Whole Lotta Celtics☘️ (@AlotofBoston94) December 31, 2025

yeah… this makes a lot of sense for connelly early pic.twitter.com/2TcRlEhLNd — lily (@romcelofilm) December 31, 2025

I feel like whether or not Breggy signs with the Sox or Dbacks, he knows for sure Early will be his future teammate one way or another https://t.co/dk2ro1DYJ5 — RedSoxSlave (@RedSoxSlave) December 31, 2025

Just sign the contract already https://t.co/Q4MFjb6Q3c — Mike Macdonald COTY (@RozierHater) December 31, 2025

He really does look like kershaw https://t.co/9kLVLBaG0Y — sam (@bongomansam) December 31, 2025

And the list goes on and on.

It has been reported over and over against that retaining Bregman is a priority for the organization.

"The Red Sox are still pursuing another bat to add to their lineup, a second league source confirmed, and re-signing Alex Bregman remains a priority," The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported after the Willson Contreras trade. "However, that task has become more difficult in recent days as Bregman’s market is heating up with Arizona and now Toronto in the mix.

"If Bregman signs with Toronto, the Red Sox figure to push harder for free-agent infielder Bo Bichette with the intent of playing him at second base. The Red Sox are also in the mix for free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez and have shown interest in Houston’s Isaac Paredes and Arizona’s Ketel Marte."

Bregman's post with Early got the fanbase going on social media. Mix that with the fact the reports have pointed to him being the club's priority. Could this be a sign of a deal to come?

