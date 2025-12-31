Alex Bregman Fuels Red Sox Rumors With Connelly Early
In this story:
Boston Red Sox fans have been loud this offseason.
This shouldn't surprise anyone. The Red Sox fanbase is one of the more passionate -- and loud -- ones out there across Major League Baseball. That's especially the case with Boston wins. The Red Sox won 89 games in 2025 and looked like a legit contender, even after trading Rafael Devers away. One of the biggest reasons for this was the signing of Alex Bregman. Now, of course, there were other big contributions throughout the roster, like Garrett Crochet. But Bregman came over in free agency and was what the club hoped for. Bregman was good on the field and good in the clubhouse.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
He's a free agent after opting out of his deal with the organization and ever since the vast majority of the noise around the organization has been whether the club could get a deal done to keep him in town. On Tuesday, he sparked the fanbase's curiosity a bit. Bregman's Instagram page has been under a microscope all offseason as he has changed his profile photo to pictures with -- and without -- Red Sox gear.
On Tuesday night, he shared an Instagram story that featured Red Sox teammate Connelly Early. Unsurprisingly, that caught the fans' attention.
And the list goes on and on.
It has been reported over and over against that retaining Bregman is a priority for the organization.
"The Red Sox are still pursuing another bat to add to their lineup, a second league source confirmed, and re-signing Alex Bregman remains a priority," The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported after the Willson Contreras trade. "However, that task has become more difficult in recent days as Bregman’s market is heating up with Arizona and now Toronto in the mix.
"If Bregman signs with Toronto, the Red Sox figure to push harder for free-agent infielder Bo Bichette with the intent of playing him at second base. The Red Sox are also in the mix for free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez and have shown interest in Houston’s Isaac Paredes and Arizona’s Ketel Marte."
Bregman's post with Early got the fanbase going on social media. Mix that with the fact the reports have pointed to him being the club's priority. Could this be a sign of a deal to come?
More MLB: Red Sox Fans Get Unwanted Ketel Marte Trade Update
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scottneville21@gmail.comFollow patmcavoy