Phillies Emerging For Red Sox's Next Potential Blockbuster Trade
Will the Boston Red Sox away one of the game's most dominant relief pitchers?
Boston went out and signed Aroldis Chapman this past offseason and couldn't have predicted the season he would have. Chapman was good last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had a 3.79 ERA in 68 appearances with the Pirates. Chapman was good and had a 98-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 61 2/3 innings pitched and has been even better this year.
Chapman has made 37 appearances so far this season for Boston and has a minuscule 1.32 ERA to show for it. to To go along with this, he has an eye-popping 50-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 innings pitched and 14 saves. That's incredible production and should earn him his eighth All-Star nod this summer.
Boston is lucky to have him, but also has a 42-44 record. Now, it's officially July and the Major League Baseball trade deadline will happen this month. If the Red Sox don't get back above .500, could Chapman be on his way out of town?
Yahoo Sports National MLB insider Russell Dorsey floated Chapman as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies.
"It feels like the Phillies have been looking for bullpen help for several seasons now, and that hasn’t changed in 2025," Dorsey said. "Philadelphia could be in the final year of a closing window, and even with the team now playing its best baseball of the first half, their need for high-leverage arms is still there. The current situation in the Phillies’ bullpen isn’t great. Left-hander Jose Alvarado was suspended for PEDs, and the Jordan Romano experiment has not worked out. While the recent iteration of the Phillies has not been a team to have an assigned closer, now might be the time to adjust that philosophy and get one.
"The Phillies have been in the postseason enough in recent years to know that bullpens win in October, and if they hope to make this season count, high-leverage arms should be at the top of their July list. Potential targets: Emmanuel Clase (Guardians), David Bednar (Pirates), Carlos Estevez (Royals), Aroldis Chapman (Red Sox)."
Philadelphia is a clear contender with a 50-35 record. The Phillies' bullpen arguably was the biggest reason why the team got knocked out of the playoffs last year. Now, it seems to be in a worse postion. Landing someone like Chapman obviously would help fix that. But, that all depends on how the Red Sox handle the next few weeks.
The Red Sox already have swung one massive trade this season by dealing Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Could Chapman be next?
