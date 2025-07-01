Red Sox's Next Addition Predicted To Be Clone Of Dodgers Champ
The Boston Red Sox are under two weeks away from replenishing the farm system with some more talent.
Boston has the No. 15 pick in the draft after an up-and-down 2024 season. It will be interesting to see which direction the Red Sox decide to go in, but in recent years, Boston has opted for offensive prospects.
Baseball America's Carlos Collazo predicted that will once again be the case in 2025 with Boston selecting infielder Gavin Kilen out of Tennessee.
"No. 15. Red Sox — Gavin Kilen, 2B, Tennessee," Collazo said. "We’ve mostly had hitters linked to the Red Sox this spring. I don’t have any strong reason to move off the Kilen pick from the last mock, so I’ll stick with it here. That said, all of the top college bats—Marek Houston, Brendan Summerhill, Wehiwa Aloy, Luke Stevenson, Jace LaViolette—could make sense here, as could a high school shortstop like Steele Hall.
"Over the last few weeks, California righty bat Gavin Fien has had a bit of a resurgence in buzz. Most of that Fien chatter has been connected to the model-heavy clubs in the 15-20 range. Many of Boston’s big-money high school bats have been on the younger side. I wonder if names like Hall and Fien (for this pick) or Slater de Brun and Brady Ebel (for a later pick) are more likely fits than Pierce, Cunningham and Sean Gamble—who are all 19 on draft day."
Kilen is someone who was drafted by the Red Sox in the past. He was selected in the 13th round of the 2022 draft by Boston out of high school but opted to go off to college. Now, he'll be available again and MLB.com compared him to two-time World Series champ Gavin Lux by MLB.com.
"Kilen's skills stand out more than his tools, with his speed and arm strength both grading as average," MLB.com said. "He has good actions and instincts but the game speeds up on him and his arm is a bit stretched at shortstop. He's a solid defender at second base and could develop in a similar fashion to fellow Wisconsin prep product Gavin Lux."
