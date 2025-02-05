Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Champion Landing With Cubs After Dodgers Stint
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the move.
Spring Training is roughly one week away from kicking off and things are somewhat heating up across the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers unsurprisingly have been the most active team in baseball this offseason.
Los Angeles won the World Series in the fall and yet it has added even more pieces. Recently, the Dodgers have turned their focus toward the bullpen and signed Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. The move for Yates led the Dodgers to need to open up a spot on the roster so the team designated former Boston Red Sox polarizing hurler Ryan Brasier for assignment.
Brasier isn't going to be going to the open market, though, as he reportedly was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Brasier, 37, was DFA'd last week but should get leverage innings for Chicago."
Brasier joined the Red Sox in 2018 and spent five-plus seasons with the team. There were times in which he was one of the team's most dependable relievers and others when that wasn't the case. For example, he logged a 1.60 ERA in 34 appearances in 2018 and was a very solid member of the World Series-winning club. By the time his career in Boston ended, things weren't going as well, but he turned things around with Los Angeles.
Brasier had an eye-popping 0.70 ERA in 39 outings with the Dodgers in 2023 and then had a 3.54 ERA with Los Angeles in 29 outings in 2024.
Hopefully, he carries that momentum in 2025 with Chicago.
