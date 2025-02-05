Red Sox Had 'Recent Communication' About Blockbuster Trade: Report
It certainly sounds like the Boston Red Sox aren't discussing potential deals at least this offseason.
Boston hasn't added any pop to the lineup throughout the offseason to this point and seems to be at a standstill right now. The Red Sox have done a very good job of adding pitching but seem to be one big move away from really contending in the American League.
Most of the speculation recently has been about Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman, but St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado is still available on the trade block. Boston has been tied to him throughout the offseason as well and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that there has been "recent communication" about a potential deal.
"The Red Sox and Cardinals have had recent communication about Nolan Arenado, source says," Morosi said. "If the trade talks move forward, they could have implications for Alex Bregman's market. Of note, Cardinals exec Chaim Bloom has close knowledge of Boston's prospects."
Bloom is clearly familiar with Boston's prospects because he helped to pick a good chunk of them during his stint with the club.
The Cardinals have made it extremely obvious that they want to trade Arenado away. If the Red Sox can't get Bregman on a short-term deal, maybe it makes sense to get Arenado. He's under contract for just three years so Boston wouldn't have to commit too much to him. Plus, he's cheaper than what Bregman likely will get in free agency.
