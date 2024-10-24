Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Predicted To Sign $60 Million Deal With Royals
One former member of the Boston Red Sox will be available on the open market this winter and seemingly will cash in.
Boston completed one of the most surprising trades in recent memory ahead of the 2020 season. The Red Sox traded superstar outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package that included outfielder Alex Verdugo, catcher Connor Wong, and prospect Jeter Downs.
Wong is the only player from the deal left in Boston at the big-league level. The Red Sox cut ties with Downs and traded Verdugo to the New York Yankees last offseason. Boston was able to give more playing time to other outfielders and Verdugo now is just four wins away from a World Series title.
He had an up-and-down season, but he will be a free agent this winter and likely will have a handful of suitors. It's unclear where he will go, but he is projected to receive a four-year deal worth roughly $60 million.
Where will he end up? FanSided's Zach Pressnell predicted that he ultimately will sign with the Kansas City Royals this upcoming offseason.
"The Kansas City Royals need to add some more offense behind Bobby Witt Jr., especially in the outfield," Pressnell said. "Adding a left-handed hitting outfielder like Alex Verdugo would make sense. Though Verdugo wasn't great this season, he is still a viable big leaguer."
Verdugo finished the season with 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .233/.291/.356 slash line in 149 games for New York. He also provided stellar defense. The Royals seem to be right on the doorstep of contention. Adding someone like Verdugo on a four-year deal could help with that.
