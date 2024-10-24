Red Sox Predicted To Reunite With Projected $3.2 Million Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox have some very clear holes to address this winter.
Boston finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record, and although that was an improvement over the previous two seasons, there still is plenty of room for growth. One of the biggest things that the Red Sox need to do this winter is improve the bullpen.
The bullpen was steady in the first half of the season but it went off the rails in the second half of the season. Because of this, the Red Sox ended up finishing the season with the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA at 4.39.
It certainly seems like the Red Sox will at least try to add bullpen help, and FanSided's Zach Pressnell suggested a reunion with Los Angeles Dodgers fireballer Joe Kelly could be a way to help fix the bullpen.
"Los Angeles will likely build their roster out with free agents from outside of their organization," Pressnell said. "Blake Treinen is the only other one of their upcoming free agents that I predict will return in 2025.
"(Jack Flaherty), (Teoscar Hernández), and Kelly could all be headed back to their former teams. The Toronto Blue Jays need an outfielder to play center field, and (Teoscar Hernandez) fits their culture, payroll, and winning attitude. Flaherty should have never been traded from Detroit. I expect the Detroit Tigers to prioritize getting a second starter behind (Tarik Skubal) in 2025."
Kelly certainly isn't a stranger to Boston. He joined the Red Sox in 2014 and stuck around with the club through the 2018 season and was a key member of the World Series-winning squad. It certainly could make sense to see him in Boston, especially because he's projected to make just $3.2 million in 2025.
