Possible Red Sox Trade For Brewers All-Star Would Save Boston's Season
It's becoming harder by the day to picture a world where the Boston Red Sox make the 2025 playoffs. But for a moment, let's indulge in that fantasy.
At 40-42, the Red Sox have been a roller coaster. In the last two weeks, they've won five in a row, traded their best player, and then lost five in a row. They're now 2 1/2 games out of a Wild Card berth in the extremely mediocre American League.
If there's any hope of saving this season, it has to start with the rotation. That group has been better in June, with the notable exception of Walker Buehler, who walked a career-high seven batters on Monday. But it's been their Achilles' heel all season long.
If the Red Sox can stick in the playoff race long enough to talk themselves to buying, there's likely only one difference-making starting pitcher they have any hopes of attaining.
That starting pitcher is Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Freddy Peralta, who ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel named as a potential fit for the Red Sox in their trade deadline preview earlier this week.
"Peralta has been a steady presence for years, averaging 140 innings pitched with a 3.49 ERA over the past four seasons. He's on track to do that again, with his heavily used fastball coming in at a career-high average velo of 94.9 mph this season. He has an ultra-cheap $8 million option for 2026," the insiders wrote.
"Best fits: Boston, Houston, Toronto, St. Louis, Arizona, San Diego, Baltimore"
Peralta, 29, has worked to an 8-4 record, 2.90 ERA, and 98 strikeouts so far this season in 93 innings. He made 30-plus starts in each of the last two seasons, so he's got the durability Boston desperately needs, and he might be in the middle of a career year.
Milwaukee would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, which is why Passan and McDaniel only projected a 20 percent chance of him getting traded. But the Brewers don't operate like most teams at the deadline, so if someone blows them away for Peralta, they'll make the move?
Should the Red Sox be the team to make that offer? They'd have him under control for 2026 as well, but that may be all the more reason to wait until the offseason to make the move. If they think they still have a shot, though, this is the move to make.
