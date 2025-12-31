Alex Cora Triggers Red Sox Nation With Cryptic Post

The Major League Baseball offseason is long and is in a slow period right now.

Things quieted down right before the holidays and haven't picked up steam quite yet. The Boston Red Sox have been the subject of plenty of noise. Boston started the offseason off with a bang. The Red Sox acquired Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo before the winter meetings and followed up by landing Willson Contreras.

Red Sox fans are looking for more as the club hasn't struck in free agency yet. Rumors and reports are swirling and the fanbase is starved for more information. So much so that it takes just one emoji to set off a big response. At least, that was the case on Wednesday as Red Sox manager Alex Cora took to X and shared a post with just one emoji.

What's next for Boston?

Does this mean a new deal is on the way for Boston? Does it mean that Cora is having a good day? Who knows aside from him? It's just one emoji on X, but it got fans' attention.

🤔 red sox just land a big fish? https://t.co/g0ODLGsJEx — Josh (@Josh_theJaysFan) December 31, 2025

Bregman is back to Boston or he’s trolling ?



🤔 https://t.co/0m20fLcNBy — 2025 ALEAST/American League Champs TOR 0-0 (@JErrrIIciooo) December 31, 2025

Dying for this to be Red Sox related but don’t think it is https://t.co/z9TomSJJSU — Tyler (@tmacd29) December 31, 2025

I love when AC trolls. https://t.co/pfBpEhWtTM — Ed Hand (@EdHand89) December 31, 2025

Absolutely not about the Sox but 👀👀👀 https://t.co/0m28KeJl7R — Jack Lautaret (@JackLautaret) December 31, 2025

Red Sox fans losing their minds over this lmao. It’s about the Miami game tonight. Calm down Red Sox fans https://t.co/pnUbgjxGNo — Douglas J (@RedSoxDoug) December 31, 2025

Mr cora. You have all of redsox nation freaking out with your cryptic tweet — Anthony_Cintron (@iambostonsports) December 31, 2025

We get Bo AND Bregman? — The New Roman Empire (@SoxBruinC) December 31, 2025

Bregman back? — Nick Duncan (@Dunc_The_CPA) December 31, 2025

It's important to note that the University of Miami -- where Cora played his college ball -- is scheduled to face off against Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs on Wednesday night. Could the tweet be about that? Maybe. Again, it's a tweet with just one emoji. It could mean anything, but Red Sox fans caught wind of the message and responded.

For Boston, it's obvious what the biggest need is right now: another power bat. Contreras is a great talent and will play a big role for this team in 2026. Add another slugger -- like Alex Bregman -- into the mix and this club arguably would have one of the better lineups in baseball on paper. The rotation is in a good place now the team just needs one more bat.

If this message from Cora is a sign of something to come, that would be lovely. But again, it could mean anything.

