Projected $5.1 Million Superstar Could Be Red Sox's Perfect Trade Acquisition
If the Boston Red Sox are going to go after a right-handed bat this winter, they may as well try and sign one of the very best bats out there.
The Red Sox lineup was solid in 2024, but it was also far too dependent on lefties. On any given night, Boston could look like Murderers' Row against a righty, then turn around the next night and bat like a Triple-A team against a lefty.
Many have bandied about the idea of the Red Sox trading one of their young lefty bats (Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, etc.) for a starting pitcher. Many have also discussed moving designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, another lefty, for better lineup balance.
But rather than acquiring a starting pitcher, what if the trade is for a righty bat who could take Yoshida's place instead?
If so, it's hard to imagine a better fit than Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics. Rooker was listed as the number-one trade chip who could be moved this winter by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"With (Rooker's) salary set to climb from the league minimum of $750,000 in 2023 to a projected $5.1 million in his first year of arbitration, the tight-fisted Athletics could start entertaining offers this winter," Reuter said.
"His elite offensive production and three remaining years of club control put him in the top spot on the offseason trade market, and he has the potential to be a legitimate game-changer if he finds his way to a contender."
Rooker, who turns 29 on Nov. 1, truly became one of the best hitters in baseball this season. He posted 39 home runs, 112 RBI, a .927 OPS/165 OPS+, and 5.6 wins above replacement as a primary designated hitter. From a pure offensive production standpoint, he was a top-five hitter in the game.
Frankly, if there's any team that would make sense as a trade partner for one of the Red Sox's young lefty hitters, it's the Athletics. They have a barren farm system, and it's going to be almost impossible to attract free agents to play in a minor-league ballpark in Sacramento for the next three years.
Bringing Rooker to Fenway Park could be the move that solidifies a playoff spot for the Red Sox in 2025. And there's real reason to believe the A's might be open to moving the star slugger.
