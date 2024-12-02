Proposed Red Sox Blockbuster Sends Triston Casas To NL Central For Pitching Help
The Boston Red Sox aren't really going to trade Triston Casas... right?
Once the Red Sox's first-round pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, Casas has looked like one of the most promising young sluggers in the game since debuting in late 2022. A rib injury cost him most of his 2024 season, but if healthy, Casas projects as a potential cleanup hitter for this Boston team next year.
However, because the Red Sox lineup is chock-full of left-handed bats, a potential offseason solution that involves trading Casas has been floated. Moving Casas would open up first base for superstar Rafael Devers, who has always lacked a solid glove at third base.
Two teams that have been mentioned consistently as trade partners have been the Chicago White Sox (for Garrett Crochet) and the Seattle Mariners (for any of their starting pitchers). But perhaps there is a third team lurking in the picture.
The Pittsburgh Pirates, another team with an abundance of young pitching, could be the sleeper in the Casas sweepstakes. Baron Dionis of FanSided recently proposed that the Pirates could send young starting pitchers Luis Ortiz and Braxton Ashcraft to the Red Sox to land the slugging Casas.
"The Pirates should start off strong with a package of Luis Ortiz and Braxton Ashcraft. Ortiz dominated in his MLB duty in 2024, which would strongly boost Boston's rotation, while Ashcraft is very close to contributing in the big leagues, but might thrive in a long relief role," Dionis said.
"This is a very possible package the Pirates could send for a young slugger in Casas. Pittsburgh needs to fill a void at first base, and this trade using their deep well of pitching would fill that without breaking the bank."
Ortiz, 25, had a 3.32 ERA in 37 big-league appearances last season, including 15 starts. Ashcraft, who is also 25, has yet to debut at the MLB level. He is currently rated as Pittsburgh's fourth-best prospect and the No. 85 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.
It's never totally fair to scoff at a trade proposal, but it makes little sense why the Red Sox would accept this one. They're looking to make moves that get them closer to a championship sooner, and this one moves whatever title window they have further into the future.
Casas is younger than both Ortiz and Ashcraft, but he's also more proven at the big-league level. If he does get moved, which is by no means a mandate, the Red Sox have to make sure they get a starting pitcher who has a track record of excelling in the show.
