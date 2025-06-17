Rafael Devers Blockbuster Just Beginning Of Red Sox's Issues
The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball and followed up the shocking Rafael Devers blockbuster in the best way possible on Monday night.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy addressed the media before the game. Manager Alex Cora and some of the players also answered questions about Devers and the move. Once all of the talking ended, Boston took the field and took down the Los Angeles Angels, 2-0. Roman Anthony hit his first big league homer and Lucas Giolito pitched a gem.
Over the last few months, all of the drama for the Red Sox has circulated around Devers and his refusal to move to first base. That was the big talking point for a while right after Triston Casas went down for the season. Sure, the was also a lot of buzz about Anthony and Marcelo Mayer and when they would get called up, but most of the public noise centered around Devers.
It sounds like there has been a lot more going on behind the scenes, though. This isn't shocking. We're never going to get the full picture of what goes on behind closed doors. But, Yahoo Sports' Joon Lee shared one of the most interesting, and in-depth columns you will find about the Red Sox on Monday. It covered all of the drama to the season and had plenty of interesting nuggets of information.
One that stood out was that Lee noted that Cora and Breslow have not seen "eye-to-eye" on the direction of the organization this season.
"Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow have not seen eye-to-eye on the direction of the team," Lee said. "Cora wants to win now. Breslow, like Chaim Bloom before him, was hired to build a sustainable future. The last time Cora found himself misaligned with the head of baseball ops, Bloom was fired. Breslow arrived shortly after and re-signed Cora to a three-year contract through the 2027 season that pays him $7 million annually.
"After the Red Sox finished 81-81 and out of the playoffs in 2024, Breslow’s first season at the helm, the team went out and acquired ace pitcher Garrett Crochet and Bregman, signaling a shift back toward contention. Owner John Henry celebrated with a cigar. Even then, Cora wasn’t fully on board with how the front office wanted to manage the roster and player development."
This isn't too shocking if you have been following along all season. At times, Cora's comments haven't seemed to fully follow Breslow's and the front office's, specifically about Devers and even the "Big 3." Back in Spring Training there were reports that Cora and Kennedy were pushing for Boston to sign Alex Bregman but Breslow wasn't initially as on board.
Winning heals all wounds. If the Red Sox can keep winning, all of this will be forgotten. But, if not, it will only get more spotlight.
