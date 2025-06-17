Red Sox Stars Have Telling Response To Rafael Devers Split
The Boston Red Sox moved on from Rafael Devers on Sunday and the team addressed the move on Monday.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy held a press conference about the move.
They aren’t the only ones who addressed the move, though. For example, fellow team stars Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Trevor Story, and Jarren Duran all talked about the move
"It was a shock for sure after the run that we just had this past week," Crochet said as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. "After having the day to process it, I think we’re just focused on moving forward as a group...
"I think that the front office doesn’t owe us an explanation. Quite frankly, what they’re doing is what’s best for the team and we have to respect that. I think as players it’s on us to just continue to do our job.
"I think at the end of the day we feel really good about the 26 guys we have on our roster and our ability to go win games and play good baseball," Buehler said as transcribed by Smith.
"The timing of it comes at a weird time," Story said as transcribed by WEEI's Rob Bradford. "We thought we were playing really good. I think it's a brutal reminder that this game is a business. It showed its face. There are a lot of things that are out of out control. A weird time, for sure. But we have a game to play tonight and we're coming to win it."
"I just saw him get off the plane and just kind of thought 'Oh, no way,'" Duran said. "But, like I said, it's Rafael Devers. I was just shocked to see him leave the plane. I napped most of the plane so I didn't really have time to think about it...I trust everybody we have right now and we can't let one thing deter what we got going so far."
It's interesting to see quotes like this from some of the team's biggest stars remaining. Devers is a massive star. An All-Star who likely will get another nod this season. But, the sky isn't falling in the clubhouse like it has been on social media.
There was a lot clearly going on behind the scenes but it sounds like Boston is ready to put the drama behind it.
