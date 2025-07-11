Rafael Devers Breaks Silence On Red Sox-Giants Bombshell
The Boston Red Sox no longer have Rafael Devers on the roster but have still been mixed in some drama involving the former Boston star.
This week, it came out that former San Francisco Giants star Will Clark offered to work out with Devers at first base but he didn’t end up showing up. Clark talked about it and shared the workout would’ve been during the Red Sox series and would've been at a time that it would've been in front of his former team so he wasn't surprised Devers didn't do it.
The story has taken on a life of its own and Devers responded, as shared by the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.
"Devers, who had been with the team only for a matter of days at that point, worked out at first base the first day Boston was in town but didn’t the second," Slusser said. "The first day, Clark was taking part in Autism Acceptance Night at Oracle Park.
"Will was here," Devers said. "but I think he was attending to some other stuff."
He also said that when he's fully healthy he will be at first base.
"I don’t think I’m going to be limited. I’m going to practice as much as I can, and once I’m real healthy, then I’ll be at first,” Devers said. "I know that the back is not affecting my swing,” Devers said. “I know that I’m going to start hitting, but I’m very happy that we’re winning now."
