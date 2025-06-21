Rafael Devers Failed To Meet Alex Cora In DR, Ignored Messages: Report
What happened between Rafael Devers and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora over the past six months?
As the Devers-Red Sox fallout is examined by the media, some are trying to understand Cora's place in all of it.
According to a new report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cora reached out to Devers during the offseason to meet up, but Devers didn't respond.
“Cora wanted to meet with Devers in the DR during the offseason, but Devers did not respond to messages, which was not entirely surprising -- he typically goes off the grid upon his winter retreat to Samana -- but disappointed some in the organization," Passan wrote.
Red Sox legend David Ortiz also recently revealed that Devers didn't respond to his messages as Ortiz attempted to help Devers navigate the drama unfolding with the Red Sox.
The communication gap between Devers and the Red Sox is being unearthed, and it's difficult to know who to blame.
Yes, Devers should have been more responsive, but why wasn't anyone able to get through to the 28-year-old star?
Cora, known for his player-friendly approach, somehow wasn't able to fix things with Devers over the past few months, and perhaps Devers was too annoyed with upper management over the positional changes.
As Devers was asked about what happened with the Red Sox by reporters this weekend, he made sure to say that he wants to move on
Questions will surely keep coming for at least a little while as the media tries to piece together a confusing puzzle.
