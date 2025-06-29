Rafael Devers Replacement? Insider Has Answer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox's recent trade of Rafael Devers certainly shook up the roster and baseball world.
Devers is one of the best sluggers in baseball and was having a great year before being moved. But, the drama became too much and Boston cut ties with him. Since then, the Red Sox have remained inconsistent. It's not too shocking. None of the additions from the deal have helped in the majors yet and the Red Sox lost an All-Star bat in the process.
In the long run, the deal makes sense. But, the Red Sox need some more pop now. So, who could make sense? The Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo floated Atlanta Braves All-Star Marcell Ozuna.
"Marcell Ozuna, DH, Braves," Cerullo said. "There probably isn’t any one player the Red Sox could realistically acquire who could fill Devers’ shoes at designated hitter, but Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna would be a great start. Ozuna is coming off back-to-back 100 RBI seasons in which he hit 39 and 40 home runs respectively, and while he isn’t on that kind of trajectory this year he remains among baseball’s most feared sluggers. His walk rate is also way up and is currently more than twice the MLB average.
"With the Braves currently under .500 the club is likely to start looking ahead to 2026, and moving the 34-year-old Ozuna would be a logical place to begin. The DH is a pending free agent and would represent one of the best power bats available, and he’d provide an enormous boost to a club like Boston."
