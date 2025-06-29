Red Sox Linked To $10 Million Trade Deadline Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox’s offense turned up the heat on Saturday.
Boston bounced back against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 15-1 win. The Red Sox looked good and but still have just a 41-43 record. Boston currently is in fourth place in the American League East behind the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Toronto Blue Jays.
With the trade deadline about a month away, Boston specifically has been linked to first basemen. The Red Sox have gotten good production out of guys like Abraham Toro and Romy González. Kristian Campbell also has started playing first base down in the minors. But, there's still speculation about who Boston could add.
Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe and Will Laws floated Boston as a fit for Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor.
"No. 4. Josh Naylor, Arizona Diamondbacks 1B," Selbe and Laws said. "2025 stats: .307/.363/.479, 10 HR, 18 2B, 42 R, 53 RBI, 1.5 fWAR in 76 games. Best fits: Mariners, Rangers, Reds, Red Sox, Twins, Royals. A 2024 All-Star with the Cleveland Guardians, Naylor is enjoying his best all-around offensive season following an offseason trade to Arizona and its hitter-friendly confines, where his OPS is over 200 points higher than on the road. Still, he’s one of just 10 qualified players batting at least .300 and slugging at least .475. Naylor, like Suárez, is set to be a free agent this offseason and a number of teams in need of a bat could sway the D-Backs into selling."
This is the type of move that would help Boston out without breaking the bank. Naylor is making $10.9 million this year and will be a free agent after the season. What's the worst that could happen?
