Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi Could Be Available: Boston Should Pursue Rare Opportunity
The Boston Red Sox pitching staff has taken numerous hits to what would have been crucial pieces of their rotation but could have a rare post-trade deadline opportunity soon.
The Texas Rangers found themselves in a unique payroll situation, where they reportedly may consider designating a few arms for assignment in hopes that they get claimed off waivers to save the club money.
While discussing the possibility of lefty Andrew Heaney or righties David Robertson, Kirby Yates and José Leclerc being DFA'd by the Aug. 31 deadline, one insider floated around the possibility of a familiar face in Boston facing the same fate.
"Righty Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 3.05 ERA in 79 2/3 postseason innings, almost certainly would be (claimed), and the Rangers could take a chance by exposing him to waivers as well," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday morning.
Eovaldi has a 3.75 ERA with a 117-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .229 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 120 innings across 21 games this season.
There would be financial repercussions of claiming the righty, as he only needs to pitch 36 more innings to be eligible for a $20 million player option for the 2025 campaign -- which is the main reason the Rangers would even consider DFA'ing the two-time World Series Champion.
If Texas does make the move, Boston can submit a claim for the 34-year-old to suit up for the Red Sox again, but they will likely be one of many teams that try to land Eovaldi.
With the recent news that James Paxton will likely be out for the rest of the season, taking on Eovaldi's contract may be the Red Sox's best chance of making a deep postseason run. It also would not hurt to have the frontline starter around for 2025.
