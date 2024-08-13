Red Sox Starting Pitcher Rumored To Be Out For Season, Marking Failed Trade
The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a crucial push for a spot in the postseason, and their journey appears to be getting more difficult.
The Red Sox entered the 2024 campaign with a thin rotation, which combined with a midseason resurgence forced chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's hand to acquire starting pitching help at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, his efforts may be thwarted after a recent report suggests a new addition's season may be over.
"(Alex) Cora sounded like (James) Paxton will miss the rest of the year," MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported Tuesday afternoon. "Achilles is OK but calf is torn. Cooper Criswell, when healthy, will slot into the rotation."
Paxton had a 4.40 ERA with a 73-to-50 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.45 WHIP in 100 1/3 innings across 21 games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Red Sox this season.
The southpaw was traded to the Red Sox from the Dodgers for shortstop Moises Bolivar in late July for his second stint in Beantown.
In return the Red Sox received 11 innings of work across three starts, allowing five earned runs in that span with Boston going 1-2 in his starts.
The Red Sox's rotation depth is being tested more than ever before and the results have been as poor as many had feared. It's not Breslow's fault that he did not predict a Paxton season-ending injury after three starts -- but it shouldn't be shocking given his lengthy injury history either.
The first-time leader of baseball operations invested as little as possible to bolster the rotation at the deadline and is now seeing the results of his lack of aggressiveness. With that said, the prospect capital being tossed around this summer was absurd and the Red Sox were fringe contenders from the jump.
Not going all the way in for 2024 with the plan to invest heavily for 2025 and beyond is not the worst idea -- though it's far from a guarantee that will happen given ownership's lack of interest in winning lately.
Losing the 35-year-old is a devastating blow for a team that desperately needs more arms in their rotation -- not to mention their position in the American League standings.
Entering Tuesday, Boston is just two games out of an AL Wild Card spot behind the Kansas City Royals.
