Recently Released Red Sox Ex-All-Star Signs With Cubs After One Outing In Boston
Major League Baseball can work out in mysterious ways sometimes.
The Boston Red Sox signed veteran right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer before the 2024 season to a rare two-year minor league deal. They knew he'd miss the entire first year of the contract after Tommy John surgery, but hoped he could make an impact for them in 2025.
Fulmer battled for a roster spot during spring training, but ultimately wasn't chosen to break camp with the team. He pitched well at Triple-A to begin the season and earned his call-up to the big-league roster ahead of Boston's Apr. 14 game with the Tampa Bay Rays, which will now carry an odd significance.
Fulmer pitched 2 2/3 innings of mop-up duty that day after starter Tanner Houck gave up 10 earned runs in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Fulmer allowed three earned runs of his own, as the Red Sox fell 16-1, and shortly thereafter, the 2018 American League All-Star was designated for assignment.
After electing free agency, Fulmer essentially solidified his fate that he wouldn't be back in a Red Sox uniform. And now, the loop is closed, as the 32-year-old has signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to a report from Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register.
Fulmer already had one stint with the Cubs as a reliever in 2023, pitching to a 4.42 ERA across 57 innings. His career got off to a great start with the Detroit Tigers (2016 Rookie of the Year, All-Star the next year), but injuries and ineffectiveness have slowed him down through the years.
All told, Fulmer spent over 14 months in the Red Sox organization and only threw 63 pitches. Those pitches helped keep the Boston bullpen fresh for the final two games of that series against the Rays, which they came back to win after the blowout opener.
Now, the veteran journeyman will look to keep his big league dreams alive in a familiar place.
More MLB: Red Sox-Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships $81M Two-Time All-Star To Boston