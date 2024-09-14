Red Sox $10 Million Star 'Still Hoping' To Return Despite Tough Odds
The Boston Red Sox were hoping to have a star back on the mound down the stretch.
Boston signed three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks this past offseason knowing that he would miss the majority of the 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He hoped to pitch in the second half of the season but he hasn't been able to get into a big league game yet.
Hendriks began a minor league rehab assignment and has made six appearances so far with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Over that stretch, he logged a 1.80 ERA in five innings pitched.
He recently was shut down as his elbow wasn't bouncing back as hoped. There was a point where it seemed like there was no chance he was going to return this year, but he still is "hoping to get into a game," according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Hendriks said the MRI showed fluid sacs near his elbow that his doctor said can be taken care of with a cortisone shot on Monday in Boston," McCaffrey said. "Nothing structurally wrong. He’ll take a few days off then start throwing again. Still hoping to get into a game. Said it would help him mentally."
The fact that he still is hoping to get into a game this season should be a good sign for Boston fans. He may not play a big role this year, but he will be an integral piece of the bullpen in 2025.
