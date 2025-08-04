Red Sox $120 Million Superstar Predicted To Ditch Boston In Favor Of Tigers
The Boston Red Sox have their hands more than full with the rest of the 2025 season, but it's only natural for the rest of us to look at the bigger picture of where this team is headed.
There's an incredibly exciting youth movement happening with the Red Sox, and they look to be on an upward trajectory, especially if they can keep their grasp on a playoff spot this season. But the loss of one key veteran could really set them back.
That veteran, of course, is third baseman Alex Bregman, who signed a three-year, $120 million contract in February that gives him the option to decline the last two years of that deal and pursue free agency again this winter if he thinks he can secure a longer, better deal.
Losing Bregman would be catastrophic, as he's proven himself to not only be the team's best hitter, but a valuable veteran presence for rookies to lean on, especially former number-one prospect Roman Anthony.
However, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller had a pessimistic prediction for the Red Sox on Monday, sending Bregman to the Detroit Tigers for four years, $128 million in a mock free agency column.
"With Marcelo Mayer now in the mix and Trevor Story not going anywhere in the next few years, Boston might be reluctant enough to increase its investment to allow somewhere else to swoop in," wrote Miller. "And if Bregman does change teams, Detroit might be the best bet.
"To some extent, it hinges on if/when/why the Tigers get bounced this October. However, there's still the connection with Tigers manager AJ Hinch that made everyone believe the Tigers had a shot at signing him this past winter, and third base has been one of Detroit's weakest spots all season."
Wouldn't this contract be considered a loss of sorts for Bregman? He could play out the two years and $80 million remaining on his Red Sox contract and then only need $48 million more to clear that paltry sum. And sure, he can't officially know what sorts of other offers are out there until November, but it would be malpractice for Boston not to offer him an extension of that value.
Still, there's no doubt that Bregman's impending free agency should scare both the Red sox and the fan base, because losing him could undo a lot of the progress that's been made toward building a long-term contender.