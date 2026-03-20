Marcelo Mayer Update Drops for Red Sox Days Before Opening Day

When the Boston Red Sox initially lost Alex Bregman in free agency, there was a lot of negativity around the fanbase.

It wasn't overtly shocking. Bregman was viewed as a priority for Boston in free agency but he slipped away and landed with the Chicago Cubs instead. But Craig Breslow and the Red Sox's front office got to work and replaced him well. Arguably, the offense is better overall right now than it was at the end of the 2025 season. Willson Contreras can help to replace the production lost by Bregman from the right side of the plate. Trevor Story had an elite 2025 season and is healthy. Caleb Durbin, who came over in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers after Bregman left, has been announced as the club's third baseman. He has one season of big league experience under his belt, but he finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award race and has big-time potential.

Then, of course, there's Marcelo Mayer. He's a former No. 1 prospect for Boston and has been fighting for an Opening Day roster spot throughout camp. The Red Sox haven't made an official announcement yet, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo did say "all signs continue to point" to Mayer being with the club on Opening Day and that there is "writing on the wall" for him to be Trevor Story's next double-play partner.

Marcelo Mayer has a big season ahead

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) bats in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"All signs continue to point to Marcelo Mayer beginning the year as the primary second baseman, but Cora still won’t cop to it," Cotillo wrote. "After an early-camp challenge, Mayer has responded by playing well and the decision to play Durbin at third puts the writing on the wall for Mayer to be Trevor Story’s double-play partner.

"Most likely, the delay is for ceremonious reasons — and a situation where Cora wants to bring Mayer into his office in the final days of camp and inform him he made the Opening Day roster for the first time. Managers don’t often inform the media (and therefore the public) of decisions before they talk to players directly. Mayer’s inclusion seems like a formality"

This is how it should be. With Contreras at first base, Mayer at second base, Story at shortstop and Durbin at third base, the Red Sox will have enough firepower in the infield. After the Red Sox lost Bregman, they went out and signed Ranger Suárez to help bolster the rotation. So, while it was tough losing Bregman. Essentially replacing him with Durbin and Suárez with Mayer in line for a big role, arguably is enough to be excited and think this team can be even better than last year.