Red Sox $140 Million Clubhouse Leader Breaks Silence On Upcoming Opt-Out
A few months ago, the thought of Trevor Story opting out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox was downright laughable.
Playing his first healthy season since 2021, Story got off to a horrific start through the end of May. He had a .581 OPS going into the series the Red Sox had in Atlanta beginning May 30, but since then, he's putting up an impressive .839 mark in 74 games.
So with two years and $50 million remaining on his six-year, $140 million contract, what are Story's current thoughts about a potential opt-out?
Trevor Story addresses opt-out question (but not really)
For now, Story is keeping his cards close to the vest. Understandably, with the Red Sox locked in a tight playoff race, the 32-year-old doesn't want to think about the decision he has to make until the end of the season.
“It’s not even in my mind, to be honest with you,” Story said, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. “I’ve been so locked in on the daily process and just what it takes to win each night. That’s where all the effort and all the energy is going. Those things (opt-out clauses) are there for a reason. But those things are dealt with in the offseason.”
There's a lot to unpack here. Story's offensive stats on the season are still just league-average, and his defensive metrics at shortstop are slightly below average. But that still makes him a valuable player due to the demands of the position itself. He's now up to 3.3 bWAR in 128 games played.
Given his injury history, though, does Story believe other teams will be hot on his tail waiting to sign him? It doesn't feel like the safest bet, but this year's class of free agent shortstops is weak enough that he might believe a three-year deal is attainable.
But the other big catch is that if Story does opt out, the Red Sox can add another year and $25 million to his deal and lock him back in through the 2028 season -- a huge risk on their part, to be sure.
There's a lot still to settle, but Story seems unbothered judging by his play on the field.
