Roman Anthony Has 3-Word Response To Setting New Red Sox Record
There's not much Boston Red Sox rookie sensation Roman Anthony can do that will surprise his teammates or fans these days.
The rookie outfielder may only be 21 years old, but he looks like a 10-year veteran every time he steps in the batter's box. We've seen the plate discipline and hard contact since day one, but he's beginning to access his power of late.
On Monday night, Anthony launched his sixth home run in the majors against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. It set the tone for an eventual 4-3 win, but it also put him at the top of yet another list in precocious Red Sox player history.
Roman Anthony is youngest Red Sox ever with leadoff home run
At 21 years, 104 days old, Anthony became the youngest Red Sox player to lead off a game with a home run in franchise history. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he surpassed Bobby Doerr, who accomplished the feat at 21 years, 116 days old in 1939.
Speaking to reporters on the NESN postgame show, Anthony was informed of his feat and asked for his instant reaction to the news. His response, from what we've seen of him so far, was pure Roman Anthony.
“That’s pretty cool," Anthony said, breaking into a smile. "That’s good. I like that. Sweet. But thanks for letting me know. That’s great.”
Otherwise, Anthony gave a lot of maxims about trying to have a good approach and get on base to start his team off on the right foot. It's what any team would want to hear from its leadoff hitter -- but even in the new age of power bats at the top of the order, not many can punish the baseball the way Anthony does.
The Red Sox bumped Anthony to the top of the order against right-handed pitchers on July 27, and they're 16-10 since making that decision. They'll see another righty on Tuesday when the Orioles' Kyle Bradish takes to the mound for the first time after recovering from Tommy John surgery.
