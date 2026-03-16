Red Sox 26-Year-Old Infielder 'Turning Heads' in Boston Camp

It was a long offseason full of rumors and speculation about the Boston Red Sox's infield, but it's arguably going to be a major strength for the team in 2026.

Willson Contreras is a three-time All-Star with 20-plus homer potential for the club. He's coming off a season in which he hit 20 homers, drove in 80 runs and slashed .257/.344/.447 in 135 games played for the St. Louis Cardinals. Trevor Story is coming off a phenomenal season for the Red Sox in 2025 in which he slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 29 doubles and 91 runs scored in 157 games played. Marcelo Mayer should be the club's starting second baseman and has big-time potential. Also, the Red Sox acquired Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers, who finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award race in 2025.

Durbin slashed .256/.334/.387 with 11 homers, 53 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 25 doubles and 60 runs scored in 136 games played. He has carried the momentum right into Spring Training with Boston. In 12 games, he's slashing .400/.514/.600 with seven RBIs, five walks, four doubles and one triple. He has played so well that The Athletic's Jim Bowden tabbed him as the one player who has been "turning heads" in camp for Boston.

The Red Sox's infield is going to be very good

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (17) turns a double play against Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the first inning as at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Boston Red Sox — Caleb Durbin, 3B," Bowden wrote. "After the Red Sox lost third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency, they pivoted and made a trade with the Brewers, acquiring Durbin in a six-player deal. Durbin was a 2025 NL Rookie of the Year finalist and the Red Sox like that he can play above-average defense at both second and third. Manager Alex Cora recently made the decision that Durbin would start the year at third and Marcelo Mayer would play second.

"Durbin has all the intangibles you look for in winning players, including a high baseball IQ. Offensively, he can get on base and has both power and speed. His offense should also benefit from playing half his games with the Green Monster at Fenway. Craig Breslow, president of baseball operations: 'Durbin has integrated seamlessly and shown very strong bat-to-ball skills, good baserunning and strong defense at both third and second.'"

There has been a bit of wild trade speculation, including Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes. But the Red Sox don't need to make a move. Contreras and Story are veteran leaders coming off good seasons. Mayer has star potential. On top of these three, Durbin is someone who already sounds like a 2026 breakout candidate for the club.