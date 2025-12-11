Why Red Sox Didn't Sign All-Star Slugger Pete Alonso

The Boston Red Sox were heavily in the mix for former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, but didn’t get a deal over the finish line.

Alonso reportedly agreed to a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Clearly, there was interest from Boston. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Red Sox met with Alonso on Tuesday, along with the Orioles and Chicago Cubs. Heyman noted that the reason why there were questions about Alonso meeting with teams was that he wasn't spotted by the media and went through a side entrance.

"The Red Sox and Cubs were the other teams that met with Pete Alonso in Orlando Tuesday night. He was never spotted by the media as he went through a side entrance and used a service elevator," Heyman wrote on X.

Boston couldn't get a deal done

So, after all the talks about wanting to add a premier slugger this winter, why didn’t the club get a deal done with Alonso? Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe shed some light on the decision.

"Craig Breslow said Alonso 'didn't line up right' and they have to make the best decisions they can," Abraham wrote on Bluesky. "Also said he doesn't believe it's true they have an aversion to the top end of the FA market. His message to fans? 'We're going to head back to Boston and continue to work.'"

On top of this, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that Boston's offer to Alonso was for "fewer years and significantly less money."

"The Red Sox’ offer to Alonso was for fewer years and significantly less money, sources said," Healey wrote.

Healey also reported that Boston was "weary" of Alonso's age.

"Alonso looked like a perfect match for the Red Sox and what they wanted this offseason: an established middle-of-the-order threat who bats right-handed, is durable and productive, and has long has enjoyed playing in Boston, where he has family in the area," Healey wrote. "The Red Sox were wary, however, because of Alonso’s age, sources said. He just turned 31. His new contract will take him through his age-35 season.

"Although there are those who maintain elite performance, players’ production generally declines through their 30s, which causes some clubs to hesitate to invest in them."

Of all of the details that have come out about Boston's chase for Alonso, the age tidbit arguably is the oddest. It has been reported over and over that Alex Bregman is the team's "priority," as he should be. Bregman and Alonso are both 31 years old. Alonso is actually over 200 days younger than Bregman as he was born in December of 1994, whereas Bregman was born in March of 1994.

If the argument is good defense lasts longer, then sure. But even then, Alonso turned 31 years old on Dec. 7. This guy has plenty of good years left, but will have them as a member of the Orioles, not the Red Sox. He landed a historically large deal for a first baseman. If the club simply didn't want to reach that threshold, that's okay. But age shouldn't have been too much of a concern, seeing as Bregman is also 31 years old.

