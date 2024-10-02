Red Sox 2018 World Champion, Gold Glover Gives His Take On Ceddanne Rafaela
When the Boston Red Sox signed Ceddanne Rafaela to an eight-year extension at the beginning of his rookie year, it was clear they had high expectations for the versatile young ballhawk.
In 2024, Rafaela showed many glimpses of that promise while still experiencing growing pains. He led all American League rookies with 80 RBI and made highlight-reel defensive plays both at shortstop and in center field. But he also struck out far too often and didn't walk a single time in September.
Having just turned 24, the sky is the limit for Rafaela if he can turn his athletic gifts into production on the field. And it appears he also has the blessing of the last elite Red Sox center field defender that came before him.
Jackie Bradley Jr., the center fielder of the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox and a former All-Star and Gold Glover, was asked about Rafaela when he visited Fenway Park over the weekend for retiring broadcaster Joe Castiglione's farewell send-off.
"I haven't gotten to see him in a large quantity," Bradley said to the reporters in attendance. "I've seen a couple of plays that people will send to me and will tell me about. From what I see, he's going to be pretty special. I'm happy that he was able to sign his deal and hopefully keeps doing his thing."
If anyone's word should be taken seriously about center field defense, it's Bradley. He may have only won a single Gold Glove Award (2018), but Red Sox fans will tell you he should have had at least a few more. His range, arm and overall athleticism were matched by only a few others around the sport.
All those same traits apply to the play we've seen from Rafaela so far. And though he never got the chance to do it, we also never saw Bradley play a solid big-league shortstop.
For the most part, Bradley is reaffirming what the Red Sox already know: Rafaela can be a game-changer in Boston if he continues to improve. 2025 will be an exciting chance to see the progress the youngster makes in year two.
